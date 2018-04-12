The mouse that time forgot

March 9, 2018

163 weeks

Epilogue



Happy birthday to you happy birthday happy birthday - and so it turns out that Marjolein Baar, Diana Putavet and Peter de Keizer are shaking hands in the coffee corner of their new building at the University of Utrecht. Still a bit ill at ease, because to be honest, they don't really know the birthday boy - an Asian PhD student named Can - that well yet. 'There's always something to celebrate here', De Keizer tells me. 'Almost every week someone is organizing a drink, to toast to the acceptance of their new paper.'



By now, the team is almost completely relocated to Utrecht and is making a new start. 'Numeric chooses to continue with this project, and we don't', De Keizer says in retrospect. 'I think the peptide isn't safe enough yet.' The molecule is still 'too heavy-handed', he goes on to explain: for every ten senescent cells, it also drags one healthy cell into death, and that's a ratio that he'd like to improve to a hundred to one.



'The concept still stands', De Keizer says. 'Peptide number three was good enough for mice. But now it's time to move on to peptide number four, five and six. Perhaps peptide number six will be the one we're looking for.'



And yes: together with his coworkers Marco Demaria of the University of Groningen, Tobias Madl of Medical University Graz and biotech enterpreneur James Peyer, he has founded a company of his own, Cleara Biotech, to hedge the next version of Proxofim commercially. No more of what happened to him in Rotterdam. 'We'd like to leave that behind us now', he says. 'A closed chapter. We'd rather look to the future.'



That's a future Numeric is also looking to. 'It is our intention to bring this molecule to the clinic somewhere over the next one or two years, for certain indications in the oncological field', Eisenburger says. It needn't be a problem that the substance still isn't very precise, he thinks: 'That's an assessment one should make depending on the situation: for which medical indication do you intend to apply this, what dosage do you use?'