Lezersbrief: 'Niet Bob Marley, maar Abraham Lincoln en ook Bob Dylan'

In haar column van 31 januari schrijft Sheila Sitalsing dat Bob Marley ooit dichtte: 'You can fool some people sometimes, but you can't fool all the people all the time.' Hoewel mijn waardering voor mevrouw Sitalsing nog met de dag groeit en ik ook geen hekel heb aan Bob Marley, hecht ik er wel aan te melden dat Marley die regel niet zelf heeft bedacht.



Al ongeveer 150 jaar wordt aangenomen dat Abraham Lincoln ooit zou hebben gezegd: 'You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.'

Nu blijkt, als je er op gaat googelen, dat ook wordt betwijfeld of Lincoln wel écht de bron is van dit wijdverbreide bon mot.



Bovendien is er nog een variant van de uitspraak bekend, die er op lijkt te wijzen dat er inderdaad sprake is een gezegde dat tot de Amerikaanse folklore behoort. Bob Dylan zegt in zijn Talkin' World War III Blues (1963) namelijk: 'Half of the people can be part right all of the time. Some of the people can be all right part of the time. But all of the people can't be all right all of the time. I think Abraham Lincoln said that.'



Zelfs Dylan had dus al zijn eigen versie van de uitspraak ontwikkeld.



Hans Valk, Dordrecht