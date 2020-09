Onderzoek VS: veel onterechte veroordelingen door geknoei agenten en OM met bewijs

2666th EXON: In 2013, a court sentenced William Arnold Jr. to 25 years for sexually assaulting a young boy in TN. With the help of the Davidson County #ConvictionReviewUnit, he was exonerated in 2020 based on evidence that the boy's accusation was false. https://t.co/jZGCQC85Np pic.twitter.com/FPNq2c0Vx7