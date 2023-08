Live oorlog in Oekraïne: Tweede Oekraïense droneaanval op Russische Zwarte Zeevloot in twee dagen • Oekraïne wijst eerste piloten aan voor trainingen met F-16

Videostill van een drone die In this grab taken from video released on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, a drone manoeuvers as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones. (via AP) Beeld AP