The misery of Facebook

Public debate

Facebook allows it. Erik cannot get used to it. Everything he despises as a person, he has to accept as content moderator. Hate, racism, cursing. But with the umpteenth message about Sylvana Simons, he's done. Bam. He removes the message and marks it as 'hate'. Good riddance. But then he's questioned by his superior. Why did he do it? Erik gets a 'bad evaluation', immediately visible in his success rate. 85 percent of his assessments is in concurrence with Facebook policy. That should be at least 98 percent.



It's not in Facebook's interest to ban a lot of content - unless the public debate shifts from that content to Facebook. That's what happens with Simons. First, Erik has to accept almost all messages that pertain to her. But suddenly, that changes, he says. This happens in October 2017, shortly before a European NGO is to visit Facebook to test how it deals with hate speech. Just before the visit, Simons' status changes. She becomes a 'protected person'. The reasoning behind it: she's not only a politician, she's also an activist.



'Yes', Simons responds, 'I've noticed that things have calmed down lately. From January, I think. Before that, the 'Black Pete' debate was still going strong.' She would regularly report fake profiles and racist messages. 'Actually, they barely responded to that. Or they would reply: this is in concurrence with our policy.' That has changed. Simons: 'Now, they do take me seriously when I report hate and racism.'



After four months, Erik sees a video that he cannot forget. The video lasts 30 seconds. A girl of about 11 gets brutally sodomized. 'Horrendous. I'm afraid I'll never be able to forget it. That I'll always keep seeing the little girl's frightened face.' He self-medicates more and more with wine and pills. His colleagues do the same. A Danish girl quits after a couple of months and is then committed, with posttraumatic stress disorder. Her practitioners forbid her to use Facebook any longer. Within six months, the composition of the Dutch team, now eight people, has completely changed. No one can stand it for longer than a couple of months. Erik continuously sees new faces.



He understands that Facebook has to do something. That someone has to clean up the mess. 'But what really bothers me is the lack of professional help. Police employees who have to look at child pornography have been trained to do that and are only allowed to do it a couple of hours a day. We see misery all day. Unprepared.' Erik can't stand it anymore either. He notices that he's more anxious, wary of other people. He's more sensitive to violence and hate, he sees it all day. He gets counseling, but every time he enters the Facebook building, his anxiety returns. Eventually, after eight months, he quits his job. He still sees a therapist every week.



Shortly after department head Sebastian sends his warning e-mail to the staff, several journalists, including from the New York Times, are shown hours of presentations about Facebook's moderating policy. Managers tell them how quickly the tech giant has adapted to the new German law. It doesn't lead to any publications: several weeks after the visit, the news is out that the British data company Cambridge Analytica has stolen the profiles of 87 million users. Facebook knew about it, but did not act. After days of silence, Zuckerberg apologizes. Again, he promises change for the better.