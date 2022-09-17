The Russians are gone, the fear remains

For Oleksandr liberation day begins at 3 AM, as he is woken up by gunfire, lying in a cellar beneath the police station in his village. He’s been locked up there for three months now – his back hurts from the violence the Russian occupiers committed during his last interrogation. He listens to the stumbling, to orders shouted in panic, and the stomping of soldiers’ boots above his head. Then the building becomes silent. All he now hears is the army radio transmitter which is still on. It tells him what he could only dream of all this time: help is on the way.

It is the early morning of Thursday 8 September and the Ukrainian army has launched a major offensive in the operation that started two days earlier and which has already been labelled the most unlikely advance in recent military history. Within ten days, according to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, an occupied area of some 8,000 km2 has been liberated.

And so it happens that Oleksandr (late twenties, prefers not to give his last name, as the fear remains) is now outside. Not inside but standing in front of the town of Balaklia’s police station, which served as the local Russian headquarters for six months. In the inner courtyard we see shell craters and the remnants of a missile. Inside, in the dormitory, there are mattresses, uniforms, books, toothpaste, tea, and other stuff in camouflage colours, left behind by the soldiers in haste. One floor lower are the cells and the interview rooms. Strewn about are a broken truncheon, a choker, electric wires with handles. A police officer is taking photographs. He has placed one of those small yellow evidence markers with a number on it next to some evidence, such as the blood stains on the floor.