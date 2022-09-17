REPORTAGE Balaklia
The Russians are gone, the fear remains
After six months of Russian occupation, the town of Balaklia has been liberated, as have hundreds of other towns and villages north and east of Kharkiv.
For Oleksandr liberation day begins at 3 AM, as he is woken up by gunfire, lying in a cellar beneath the police station in his village. He’s been locked up there for three months now – his back hurts from the violence the Russian occupiers committed during his last interrogation. He listens to the stumbling, to orders shouted in panic, and the stomping of soldiers’ boots above his head. Then the building becomes silent. All he now hears is the army radio transmitter which is still on. It tells him what he could only dream of all this time: help is on the way.
It is the early morning of Thursday 8 September and the Ukrainian army has launched a major offensive in the operation that started two days earlier and which has already been labelled the most unlikely advance in recent military history. Within ten days, according to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, an occupied area of some 8,000 km2 has been liberated.
And so it happens that Oleksandr (late twenties, prefers not to give his last name, as the fear remains) is now outside. Not inside but standing in front of the town of Balaklia’s police station, which served as the local Russian headquarters for six months. In the inner courtyard we see shell craters and the remnants of a missile. Inside, in the dormitory, there are mattresses, uniforms, books, toothpaste, tea, and other stuff in camouflage colours, left behind by the soldiers in haste. One floor lower are the cells and the interview rooms. Strewn about are a broken truncheon, a choker, electric wires with handles. A police officer is taking photographs. He has placed one of those small yellow evidence markers with a number on it next to some evidence, such as the blood stains on the floor.
Oleksandr relates his story to a detective who has arrived from Kyiv to investigate war crimes. Oleksandr is one of dozens of men who were detained here – they kept score of those who came and went on a calendar in the cell. How has he managed to survive? ‘By luck’, he says. Three men who were taken from his cell by the Russians have not yet been found.
The Russians suspected him of working for Ukraine, pointing out targets. ‘They kept asking me that. I have never confessed. One day one of my cellmates returned and said: “I broke, I signed.” He is one of those no one ever saw again.’
Balaklia is one of the hundreds of towns that were liberated over the past week in the area north and east of the city of Kharkiv, a region that touches the Russian border. In this town alone, a new life begins for 25,000 people: it’s their old life, but now after six months of occupation. The pain and joy, the hurt and the hope, the destruction and new expectations are all visible at the same time in many places and faces. Oleksandr shows his scars, but is relieved.
‘They tortured me three times. Each time the wounds had healed they would start again. Electricity, beatings with a stick. But there won’t be a fourth time.’
In the village of Verlivka – which was the first to be liberated on 6 September – on Thursday, ten days later, people are still waving at the caterpillar vehicles and fuel trucks passing by in an endless column through the overblown sunflower fields and past burnt-out Russian tanks. Going the other way are ambulances carrying the wounded from the battlefield.
‘Of course we are glad. What did you think?’ says Svetlana, one of a small group of women with headscarves who are waiting for relief goods. ‘But we are also scared. What if the Russians come back?’
She points to the caved-in school building behind her, which the Russians used as their local headquarters. White bricks and school notebooks have spilled out onto the schoolyard like intestines. Here too people were detained. ‘They would arrest you for nothing’, says Sergei, a man in his fifties, joining the conversation. In the morning things weren’t so bad, but after two o’clock in the afternoon he no longer ventured out into the streets – ‘the Russians became more and more unpredictable as the day progressed.’
On 7 September the building was destroyed by four Russian missiles, he says: one day after the liberation. Four Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives in the attack. ‘The Russians wanted to destroy evidence, I guess. Or prevent us from using the school again, which was the pride of our village.’
According to Sergei, the behaviour of the Russians fluctuated. ‘It would start wild and savage. They hunted for cars and pillaged the houses of the villagers. After a few weeks things would calm down, but then the soldiers were relieved and the whole cycle began again.’
A bit further on, just outside the village, Oleksandr Ovcharenko and his wife rummage about in the remains of their small farm. In the yard there are still crates full of ammunition and out of the half-collapsed chicken run protrudes a bundle of Russian missile launchers. A bunker has been dug out next to it. Here, the Russians had a detached post and tis is where the no man’s land began, the grey area between the Russian and Ukrainian lines. The farm must have been the first to be overrun, on 6 September: the gate is riddled with shrapnel, the grounds are strewn with craters and the rusted remains of Russian equipment, the birch trees are snapped off. A few hundred metres further on explosive experts search along this frontline for mines and unexploded ammunition but the farmer and his wife rummage through the debris – either careless or fatalistic – trying to salvage what they can, such as a last bit of grain.
‘Oh dear, we’ve lost everything’, sighs Ovcharenko. He estimates that there were ten to fifteen soldiers in his farm. Buryats, he thinks, Mongolian Russians from Buryatia. ‘All seven pigs are gone’, he says. ‘The sow too. Three hundred kilos.’ The chicken and the sheep: also gone. They have eaten everything.’
For the first time in a long time there is a market again, in the iron stalls around the large concrete market hall in the centre of Bilaklia. ‘Business is slow’, says coffee seller Arut Voskonyan. ‘No one has any money.’ The van across the square where bags of bread and other necessaries are distributed draws a bigger crowd.
‘We couldn’t work, as we were much too scared to go outside’, says Voskonyan. ‘We were even too scared to stay home.’ Every day he, his wife and their three children and dozens of others sought refuge in a school, hoping they would be less vulnerable as a group. ‘We only went home to wash or take a shower, but never for long. We are too afraid that they would come to arrest or rape us, as they have done to so many others.’
He gets in a car and points the way to a small field at the end of a dead-end street, where some flowers are placed near a patch of earth in the grass. ‘This is where we buried them’, he says and tells the story of two men who planned to drive to a nearby town just before the liberation. ‘They were shot dead at the roadblock. And all Roman wanted to do was find insulin for his wife.’
They couldn’t bury the dead in the graveyard because the bridge was shot to pieces and so they ended up here, in a bend by the river. Their bodies were dug up last Tuesday, for an investigation.
It is a recurrent criminal drama in many liberated towns in Ukraine: the men who are dead or have disappeared, the mass graves in which some of them are found. Friday, in Izjum, a town some fifty kilometres from Balaklia that was the scene of heavy fighting in April, several graves were found with the remains of civilians who might be killed by Russians.
Back at the police station two women arrive, supporting each other. The oldest carries a pot of chocolate spread and a photo of a man. It’s her son, Volodymyr Zbukar, who is missing. ‘His only crime was that he loved Ukraine’, says Nadezjda Zbukar. ‘The first day after the invasion he hung up a Ukrainian flag. He went to this place and asked the Russians: “What are you doing here? Go home.” They held him for a few hours, but let him go again. Then, on 29 March, they arrested him after all at the checkpoint. They brought him here. But now he is no longer here.’
Her son was an Afghanistan veteran, which may have been the reason. Anyone with military expertise was held with suspicion by the Russians. Especially the comrades from the Soviet era were now suddenly perceived as a danger.
‘We hope he was deported to Russia’, says his wife Ina Zbukar, holding back her tears. ‘My daughter already posted his picture on social media; we do whatever we can. On 10 May someone called and said he was still alive. It was from a private number. Surely that must mean something?’
Not only men, but women too were held in the police station, says Alexander, the leading detective. He shows us where they were being held. Small cells without windows, with room for just one bed. There’s also a small room with four mattresses that form a square. There is a Z-newspaper, a military newspaper with a top meeting by Putin on the front page, a comb, a pack of Russian chewing gum. ‘We have the names of four women who were held here, but we haven’t been able to locate them yet.’
There are no witnesses of what happened to them. Oleksandr and Vitaly, who are standing in front of the door of their former prison are able to tell their own story, however. Why they were being held is still not really clear to them. ‘They knew I had thought for Ukraine in the Donbas region’, says Vitaly, a man in his early thirties who was detained here for two months. ‘What they tried to extract from me by means of torture I still don’t know. The same questions, over and over again: “Where did you serve? What is your rank?” I simply answered those questions, but the next time they asked the same questions again. It was mainly very childish. They were just bored.’
Oleksandr and Vitaly endured for many months, in their cell – long enough to be patient for a few hours longer on that early morning of 8 September, after hearing on the Russian army radio that fighting had broken out. After that they did hear soldiers come back, probably to pick up some things, and then it was finally quiet.
‘I shouted to everyone in the other cells: we have to get out. Try to get out’, Oleksandr recounts. ‘There were twenty of us in all. A boy in one of the other cells broke of the iron handlebar of the table and smashed the bullet-proof windowpane with it. He was the first one out and he then used a crowbar to open the other cells.’
They searched the offices, collected their documents, and then went home, to their girlfriends or family. ‘It was the first time in my life that I’ve seen my brother cry’, says Vitaly. ‘Things happened in Balaklia that are not normal, these past few months.’