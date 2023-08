Bekijk hier de fotoserie.

Some 30 kms from the Eastern front in Ukraine’s Donbas region, locals who refuse to leave, enjoy one of the region’s century old traditions known for their healing qualities: it’s salt lakes.: Olha, Mikhail and Neonella and a friend at one of Sloviansk’s salt lakes. Olha and Mikhail have two daughters, one of them lives in Russia, the other in the United States. Beeld Jelle Krings voor de Volkskrant