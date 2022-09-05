Paulien Cornelissein 150 woorden

I say English but it was something else, hè

Paulien Cornelisse

Oh yes, I remember! The classes that were taught in English at university, back in the nineties. I say English but it was something else, hè. A language with the ‘tone’ of Dutch, but with English words. Okay, you can say, no problem, because English is not anymore ‘the language of England’ but more a lingua franca that you can shape yourself. This is not a view we as students held. The classes felt awkward and cringe, and we did not even know those words back then!

Flash forward to now: there are too many students. Some say: too many international students, and this goes (sorry, Dutch expression) ‘ten koste van’ Dutch students. This of course smells like xenophobia. But then those people say, no, this is just a practical (Dutch) way of viewing things. Just start teaching in Dutch again and everything will be fine.

Lots of different viewpoints, lots of debate. Which is good! Debate is good.

