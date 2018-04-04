Martin Luther King had a dream: equal rights for everyone

Jackson is struggling. White and conservative Mississippi has the city in a hold, controlling schools and finances, and making improvements in education and infrastructure difficult. The state is also trying to annex the airport, a rare source of income for Jackson. The poor black city must remain as poor as possible.



Mississippi is still Mississippi. Blacks are still being lynched, Nia thinks. Last year a black man was found hanging on a tree in the neighborhood. Suicide, said the police. In February, a black man was found hanging from a tree east of Jackson, after a fight with his white ex-girlfriend. Suicide, said the local sheriff. The investigation has recently been reopened. 'The white terror still exists', says Nia.



Her first enthusiasm has been tempered slightly. Since last year there is a new Lumumba on the mayoral throne, the son of the late revolutionary. This one, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, wants to make Jackson 'the most radical city on the planet'. Progressive media are at his feet. But the son is not the father. He lives in a gated community in the better part of the city, far away from the problem areas. His revolution is mainly one of verbal vistas - and in the meantime the pipes are still leaking.



However, Jackson is all the buzz. Blinded vans run through West Jackson with investors and do-gooders, who are looking if they can do anything. Usually they do not even get out of the bus. Nia distrusts them. 'Then our boys will be allowed to wash the dishes for a minimum wage in a hip restaurant. What are they learning there? They are being exploited.'



Also the Landrovers and Mercedes that drive through the neighborhood are a threat. Real estate agents. Even in West Jackson, now that things are getting better, there is a threat of gentrification, of hip white people with their beards and coffee shops that will drive up rents and expel the original inhabitants. This is precisely why the cooperative buys the land in the district. 'This is now our country. They will not get us out.'